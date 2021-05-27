Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Commerce Bank increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAN opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

