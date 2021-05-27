Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $901,465.74 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,605,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,656,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $410,421.33.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

