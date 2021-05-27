Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Adient reported earnings per share of ($2.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

NYSE ADNT opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Adient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $57,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

