STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $601,073.39 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.48.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 42.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 16.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
