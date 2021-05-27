STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $601,073.39 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 42.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 16.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

