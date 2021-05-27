First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Down 98.6% in May

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTLB opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

