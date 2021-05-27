Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.07 and its 200-day moving average is $138.97. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $173.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

