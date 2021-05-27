Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$46.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.18.

CPX opened at C$38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.18. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$25.96 and a twelve month high of C$40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

