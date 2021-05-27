Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$98.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LNR. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

TSE LNR opened at C$75.99 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$36.15 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.2000005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,416. Also, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $1,263,281.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

