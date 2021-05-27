Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declines By 80.0%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of IF Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $21.98 on Thursday. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

