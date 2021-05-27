Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.43.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.21 and a 52-week high of C$15.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.39.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7295179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.