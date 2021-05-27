Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 267.4% in May

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 267.4% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HOTH opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

