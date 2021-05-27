AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 364.7% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ELUXY stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28.

ELUXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

