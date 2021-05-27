Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 374.5% from the April 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of Mirvac Group stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

