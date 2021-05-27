MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Update

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MVPT opened at $0.87 on Thursday. MVP has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.
MVP Company Profile
