MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Update

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MVPT opened at $0.87 on Thursday. MVP has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

