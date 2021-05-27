iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after acquiring an additional 618,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 334,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 101,885 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $110.90 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

