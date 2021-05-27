Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $403.65 million, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

