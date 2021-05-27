Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

