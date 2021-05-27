iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,022,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

