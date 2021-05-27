Commerce Bank Makes New $295,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

