Commerce Bank Makes New $295,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE BTI opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
