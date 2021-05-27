Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Nevro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Nevro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nevro by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,740,000 after buying an additional 63,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nevro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

