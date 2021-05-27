Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

