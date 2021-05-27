NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NPCE opened at $21.64 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 over the last 90 days.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

