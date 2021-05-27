Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,964 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

PBCT stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.