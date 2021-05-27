M&T Bank Corp Has $726,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,393,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $339.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.85. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,888 shares of company stock worth $37,457,126. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

