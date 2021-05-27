Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 36,218 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.03 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

