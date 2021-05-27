Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

