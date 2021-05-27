SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $579.71 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.