M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,269 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

NYSE:SMG opened at $219.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.39.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

