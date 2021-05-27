M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,173 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

