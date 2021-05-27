Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,515 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of The Aaron’s worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,692 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

