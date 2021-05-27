Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $194.20 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

