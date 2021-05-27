Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,130 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Albireo Pharma worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $617.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

