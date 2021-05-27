Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $253,000 Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 164,344 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 162,605 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.37. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $72.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

