Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

