Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

