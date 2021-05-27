US Bancorp DE Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGS. Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

MSGS opened at $188.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.62. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

