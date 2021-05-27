America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $175.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.