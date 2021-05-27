Truist Securities Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $125.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AYX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

NYSE:AYX opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.74 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

