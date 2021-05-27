Argus Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $43.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.