Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $325.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $255.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,187,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

