Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Embraer worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Embraer by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

