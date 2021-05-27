Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $1,132,740.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

