Eric Benhamou Sells 100,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $855.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.95 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

