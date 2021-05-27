Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,912,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BlackLine by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.