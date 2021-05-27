Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 112.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on IOVA. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.
Shares of IOVA opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
