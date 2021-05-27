Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 112.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IOVA. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Shares of IOVA opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

