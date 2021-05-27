Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $1,348,925.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $557.33 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.