Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PROS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PROS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PROS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,492. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.