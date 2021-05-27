Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $161.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

