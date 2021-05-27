Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

