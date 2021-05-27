BTIG Research Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $76.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $54.60 on Monday. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Capri by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Capri by 2,695.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Capri by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.